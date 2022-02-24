Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

The element of colour can create an impactful spatial experience. Too often in interior design, we see wall art treated as an afterthought, but when planned and chosen thoughtfully, the right wall art with a suitable colour tone can uplift the entire room.

Murals for the win

Murals are a great way to obtain captivating spatial experiences without changing an inch of a wall. They can fill large, otherwise blank or unused walls to make a permanent statement within your homes. Adding patterns and graphics in impactful colour tones can provide a focal point for improved perception of the entire space. Not only do custom murals look great in living rooms, bedrooms and lounges, but they can also add personality to hallways, transitional areas and stairwells.

Creating impact with illustrations

Customised hand-painted illustrations on living room walls, bedroom ceilings, or even bathrooms are a personal favourite to bring a sentimental connection to its occupants.

Explore varying shades and tones, keeping in mind their response to light, compatibility with the furnishings and the activity meant for a particular space. For example, neutral tones add an innocent simplicity while richer pigments give depth and character to a room.

Abstract artistry

Colourful creativity does not limit itself to residences; surface art can transform commercial spaces like offices, retail showrooms, and even hospitality experiences. Abstract artistry is a powerful tool to create the first impression for certain otherwise expected serious zones.

Pops of colour

In addition to functionality, the persona of a room depends on the textural quality of all the surfaces within. With interior design, we can alter essential variables like the visual palette, lighting, proportions and materials to influence the mood and well-being of the end-user positively. A pop of colour is an excellent option to curate modernistic compositions and effortlessly enhance the overall experience through murals.

Introduce prominent decor themes

Designers can introduce prominent decor themes without hampering the rest of the planning to bring another layer of creativity. Spreading a vast colour scheme over an entire surface rather than a framed artwork helps enhance the volume of space.

Visions of elaborate scenes filled with flowers, trees and animals that extend from floor to ceiling and from wall to wall, generate a stimulating reaction for the end-user.

Boldness in the choice of colours can be utilised as the starting point for the mood board and design approach changed to something flamboyant and eccentric.

Rahul Mistri is the Principal Designer at Open Atelier Mumbai, a national and international award-winning multi-disciplinary design studio.

