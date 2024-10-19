New beginnings

<p class="bodytext">As Sandeep walked through the gates, he was filled with a dismay. The moment he had been dreading for weeks had finally arrived. It was his first day at his new school, and he was nervous. He told himself that he was fortunate to have gained admission to a good institution, in the second term of the academic year. Besides, the principal, whom he had met during the Dasara holidays, had been warm and welcoming. Still, Sandeep could not help regretfully recalling the school he had left, and longed to be on familiar ground.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Of course, as Sandeep knew well, that was never going to happen. His family had recently relocated, for reasons related to his father’s work. Sandeep missed his former friends, but he was a sensible boy and determined to adjust to his altered circumstances. That, however, was not the case with his sister.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ever since they had moved from the city they had known for years, Sonia had done nothing but complain. She thought nobody in their locality was worthy of her acquaintance, and was especially scornful of the lady next door. “She hardly speaks English,” scoffed Sonia, “and her kids haven’t heard of Scrabble. We have nothing in common with the family.” Sandeep tried to tell his sister that he found plump and pleasant Mrs Lal rather likeable, but Sonia brushed him aside. Sandeep loved his elder sister, but wished she was not quite so critical. What if those who had been living in this town for ages viewed the two of them harshly?</p>.<p class="bodytext">As the teacher introduced him to his fellow students, Sandeep hoped they would accept him. There were nods and smiles from everyone and, for the first time since his father’s transfer, Sandeep began to relax.</p>.<p class="bodytext">That afternoon, he walked home with a boy called Rakesh, who lived in his neighbourhood. “Do you play Scrabble?” asked Sandeep. As he spoke, he was reminded of what Sonia had said about the Lals. She could be quite rude, and Sandeep wondered anxiously how his sister was getting on at her new school.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I enjoy Scrabble,” said Rakesh, breaking into Sandeep’s reverie, “but don’t have it at home. You see,” he went on rather hesitantly, “we don’t have much money left, after spending on <br />necessities.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Not a problem,” said Sandeep promptly. “I have a few board games lying around. Why don’t you come over tomorrow and check them out?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Thanks, Sandeep,” said Rakesh, as the boys stopped at his modest dwelling. <br />“See you soon!”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sandeep quickened his pace, eager to share his news with his family. As he entered his house, he heard Sonia’s voice, shrill with distress. “I am not going back to that horrible school. Those nasty girls made fun of the way I was dressed. You should see them in their faded uniforms!”<br />“Sonia,” said her mother gently, “just as we know there is more to you than pretty outfits, you must not judge the children at your school by their clothes. Remember, most of them are not as well off as you are.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“My dear,” put in Sonia’s father, “are you sure you didn’t say anything to upset them?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sonia reddened. “Well,” she admitted, “I asked one of the students why she had on such shabby socks. She said that was impolite, especially coming from a newcomer, and said that anything she was wearing was better than my silly frilly frock.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Come in, Sandy,” said his mother, as Sandeep stood silently at the door. “How did you get on?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Not too badly,” said Sandeep, unwilling to sound enthusiastic when his sister was clearly miserable. “I got to know a few boys, and invited one of them to visit us. I think Sonia will like him.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Dear Sandy,” said Sonia, jumping up from the sofa where she had flung herself, and giving her brother a hug. “You’re so kind and loving that you make friends wherever you go. I’ve made an awful start. I see now how vain and snobbish I must have appeared to my classmates. How can I ever face them again?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I shouldn’t worry too much about that,” said Sandeep, feeling older <br />than his sister as he patted her shoulder. “Just tell them you were wrong, and they’ll be quick to forgive you. All it takes,” he added with a chuckle, “is a no-frills apology!”</p>