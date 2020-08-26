New iRobot intelligent platform makes Roomba smarter to clean your house

Popular home automation solution company, iRobot Corp has announced new Genius Home Intelligence, a new advanced robot platform that promises to improve the efficiency of the connected Roomba devices including robot vacuum and Braava jet robot mop.

The Roomba Genius is a fully refreshed version of the iRobot Home App and offers level of personalization and control over the cleaning robots, accounting for uniqueness of homes, schedules, cleaning preferences and smart home integrations.

“With an increased strategic emphasis on software and digital experiences, iRobot continues to differentiate itself by developing smart technologies that free customers of daily cleaning while they live and work at home,” said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot.

Key improvements coming in Roomba Genius Home Intelligence:

1) Automation: Roomba Genious Home app now offers event-based automations that let the robot know when the ideal time is to start or stop cleaning based on prompts that are defined by the user. It can use location-based services like Life360, or take prompts from smart home devices, like the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, to know when the user is away and begin cleaning. Likewise, the robot can stop cleaning when the user return. These automations can be set up directly within the iRobot Home App, an exclusive capability for iRobot customers that is powered by iRobot Genius and IFTTT Connect.

2) Recommended cleaning schedules: Based on users’ more common cleaning patterns like cleaning on Monday mornings. Roomba i7/i7+ and s9/s9+ robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops can also provide room-specific recommendations like vacuuming the living room on Friday evenings, or in the dining room and kitchen after meals.

3)Favorites: This feature can enable users to quickly create and access their own pre-set cleaning routines. For instance, if the user creates 'After Dinner' schedule, the app instructs the robot to clean the dining room and in front of the kitchen counter. Similarly, 'Bedtime' can clean the playroom and living room floors. Or 'Everywhere' to clean the whole home.



iRobot Roomba gets smarter with the new home intelligence platform. Credit: iRobot



4) Keep Out Zones: With this, users can set the robot not to venture for cleaning a particular area of the home. Roomba i7/i7+ and s9/s9+ robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops can automatically learn to avoid trouble areas and recommend specific Keep Out Zones to users.

5)Seasonal recommendations: The new app offers personalised suggestions to automatically schedule cleanings or suggest times when the user's home may need more frequent cleaning, like pet-shedding or allergy seasons.

