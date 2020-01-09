Nokia 6.1, 7 Plus and more get latest Android 10 update

Ever since HMD Global brought back the Nokia brand in 2017, the company has been punctual in releasing the timely software updates to all of its Android phones. It has even outpaced Google in some instances in delivery security patches as well.

In 2020, the Finnish company continues to lead the way among the Android Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), as it announced to bring the latest Android 10 to three more mobiles-- Nokia 6.1, 6 Plus and 7 Plus.

HMD Global will be carrying out the roll-out process in stages and will reach all the three aforementioned phones by the end of January at least in India.

Here's how to install Android 10 on your Nokia phone:

Step 1: Once you get the Android 10 update notification on the device screen, tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest stable Android 10 update

Nokia phone owners can also manually look for the new update by following the below procedure.

Go to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates. If you get one, follow the aforementioned procedure.

So far, the company has released Android 10 to five phones -- Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1.



Android 10 logo (Credit: Google)



Android 10: Key features you should know

Gesture Navigation: Users will be able to navigate through the Nokia smartphone faster and access functions quickly than before

Smart Reply: Users will be offered pre-set phrases for smarter and faster responses in messages, not just wording but actions the users can take

Privacy Controls: With Android 10, users will have even more control of their personal data all in one place, and control when the location is shared with the apps – be that always, just while in use, or never

Focus mode: This features blocks out distracting apps when the user needs to concentrate on what’s important (It is in Beta stage, but still can function)

Family link: This a new feature and is now part of the Digital Wellbeing settings. It helps parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

