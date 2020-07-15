Now, a sanitiser for your pets

With Covid-19 wreaking havoc across the globe, any activity involving stepping out of the house has been curtailed for the last six months. Pet owners have felt the lockdown weighing on them probably even more owing to the restrictions on moving out and the hassle of bathing their furry friends to keep them clean and disinfected each time.

However, pet owners in India can now wave this routine goodbye as companies are now launching sanitisers formulated especially for their 'paw pals'. A Pune-based pet care start-up, Wiggles and pet grooming brand SANICAN launched instant pet sanitisers.

Though some pet-friendly sanitisers are available in international markets, these two seem the only viable pet sanitising options available in India. They contain essential oils and are hypoallergic and free of alcohol. Both brands claim that their products are made entirely in India and contain Benzalkonium Chloride, a broad spectrum anti-microbial.

According to these companies, pet santisers are safe for use on pets’ paws and coat on a daily basis and dry instantly without having to rinse them.

“During the lockdown, we received queries and concerns from pet owners about the use of alcohol-based sanitizers and other regular hand sanitizers for their pets which are dangerous and can even cause poisoning,” founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wiggles, Anushka Iyer, told Moneycontrol.

Being a pet parent herself, she said she too felt the need for a safe and affordable sanitiser to keep her pets sanitised.

A 100-ml spray bottle of Wiggle's Instant Pet Sanitizer costs Rs 330 while the SANICAN Pet Sanitizer costs Rs 199 for the same size.