Ola offers free oxygen concentrators on Taxi app in select regions

Leading cab service provider Ola on Monday (May 10) announced that the company will soon offer delivery of free oxygen concentrators to needy citizens.

This is being carried out by Ola in collaboration with the NGO GiveIndia. Citizens can book the oxygen concentrators on the Ola ride-hailing app. However, the users have to return the device once the patient recovers from the illness.

“We must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times. With the O2ForIndia initiative in partnership with GiveIndia, we will provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to those in need. We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and the anxiety among those impacted.” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola.



Ola app on Apple iPhone. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to book oxygen concentrators on Ola app:

Step 1: Open the Ola app and scroll down, you will the banner O2 for India

Step 2: Tap on the banner and provide the necessary residential address

Step 3: You will be asked to pay Rs 5,000. It is refundable after the user returns the Oxygen Concentrator

Step 4: Once the transaction is done, the request will be validated and Ola will then pick up the concentrator via one of its cabs with a specially trained driver and bring it to the consumer’s doorstep.

Both the oxygen concentrator and the delivery service is free of cost. As of now, this service is available only in Bengaluru with 500 units.

Ola and GiveIndia will scale it up across the country with up to 10,000 concentrators in the coming weeks.

