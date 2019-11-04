OnePlus 6, 6T get Android 10-based OxygenOS update

After releasing the Android 10 OxyenOS to OnePlus 7 and 7T series, the company has officially begun rolling out the to get the Google's latest mobile OS update to the predecessors.

The new update brings refreshed user-interface with support for new full-screen gesture support, Game Space to enhance the gaming experience, intuitive notification features and more.

However, OnePlus 6, 6T owners will be hoping that there won't be any issues, which were found in the similar software for the OnePlus 7 series. The company had to temporarily halt the roll-out and release a new version (v10.0.1) with bug-fix to the latter.

Read more | Android 10.0.1 OxygenOS with bug-fix released to OnePlus 7, 7T series

Here's how to install Android 10-based OxygenOS on OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T series:

Step 1: Once you get the Android 10 on the device screen- tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest Android 10 global stable update

OnePlus 6, 6T series device owners can also manually look for the new update by going to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates. If you get one, follow the aforementioned procedure.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Android 10

The official change-log of Android 10-based OxygenOS for OnePlus 6 series

System

Upgraded to Android 10

Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

General bug fixes and improvements

Full-Screen Gestures

Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual Display

Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Contextual Display)

Message

Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings - Blocking settings)

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.