OnePlus Buds to launch with OnePlus Nord; key features revealed

For the past several days, OnePlus has been teasing to launch the company's new mid-range mobile OnePlus Nord and now, it has revealed that a new product will also make its debut along with the phone.

Pete Lau, CEO, and co-founder, OnePlus has announced to bring OnePlus Buds, a Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) category earphones with OnePlus Nord on July 21.

"There’s a lot of demand in the market for truly wireless earbuds nowadays, with many different types already available. But if you've tried them, you might have also realized that it's hard to find any that give you great performance at a reasonable price. With the OnePlus Buds, we think we’ve hit that sweet spot," Lau said.

OnePlus Buds is said to boast ergonomic half-in-ear design, that promises to fit comfortably in most people's ears and don't come off easily while doing exercises.

Another notable aspect of the upcoming OnePlus Buds is that it will have a long battery life compared to other brands. The company has confirmed that the fully charging OnePlus Buds can last seven hours of continuous use, and can be fully recharged more than three times from their charging case, giving you up to 30 hours of use before it needs charging.

Also, OnePlus claims that it has done extensive testing, refining and optimisation to offer a burdenless experience for the consumers.

"OnePlus Buds work as seamlessly as possible with OnePlus phones. For instance, when in gaming mode on your OnePlus device, the OnePlus Buds achieve ultra-low latency, approaching the speed of wired headphones," Lau noted.

In a related development, OnePlus also teased that the OnePlus Nord will have an ultra-wide dual selfie camera with a 105-degree angle of view on the front. This will come handy for large group selfies and the hand can't stretch enough to cover all the members in the photo.

