OnePlus to bring fitness band before smart watch

OnePlus co-founder and CEO, Pete Lau, earlier this month confirmed that the company is planning to bring the smartwatch in 2021. Now, new information has emerged that OnePlus will first unveil a fitness tracker early next year.

OnePlus is working on affordable smart wearable dubbed as 'OnePlus Band'. It will feature an AMOLED display, water-resistant, track multiple sports activities, and offer several days of battery life similar to the rival Xiaomi Mi Band 5 series, which by the way is one of the top-selling accessories in India.

If things go as planned, OnePlus Band will make its debut in the first quarter (January-March) 2021, Android Central reported citing a company insider.

Like the OnePlus Nord phones, which were developed specifically for emerging markets like India, the upcoming OnePlus Band is said to cater to the same budget segment consumers and would cost around $40 (approx. Rs 2,992).

Must read | Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Reliable budget fitness tracker

On the other hand, the OnePlus Watch will cost more than the OnePlus Band but will be much less compared to Samsung, Fitbit, or Apple Watches.

Must read | OnePlus Watch to launch in early 2021, confirms CEO

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.