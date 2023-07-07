Open letters to Elon Musk

Respected Sir,

It is my greatest pleasure to write to you. You’re a billionaire and the CEO of Tesla, one of the world’s most fabulous cars. Leading this company must be a memorable experience for you.

The most valuable lesson I’ve learnt from you is the importance of a big vision for your life and accomplishing the vision with hard work. You have always been driven by wanting to create a better future for humanity, whether it’s through reducing greenhouse emissions or developing brain-machine interfaces. These moral values displayed by you are extraordinary.

I had just two questions for you. How do you deal with obstacles? What do you do when you’re disappointed by your choices? I would like to learn from you. I will always remember that, the greater the risk, the greater the reward.

It would be the greatest honour to meet and get to spend time with you someday. I look forward to experiencing that moment very soon.

Sincerely,

Dear Musk,

My name is Alexander Jacob and I am studying in 6th grade. I’m 11 years old and I can’t believe that I am writing to you. You’ve always been an inspiration. You’ve inspired me to start reading books and work hard to become just like you. I believe nothing is impossible.

Since you too are interested in space and rocket science, I had a few questions.

What do you think is in the black hole?

Do aliens exist?

Are we going to live on Mars in 2030 or before that? Do you think we’ll be able to travel to other galaxies in the future?

Your answers will help me a lot. And can you recommend some books on rocket science and some amazing books which you like the most?

My dream is to meet you one day and hopefully, I will. And one more thing, what is your morning routine? I would like to follow it too. Hope to see you soon.

Thanking you,

Alexander Jacob Junju, 11

Hubballi, Karnataka

-----------------------

Mr Musk,

Hi there! My name is Sidhanth, I am a student in the 7th grade, Sindhi High School.

You are a go-getter. You always achieve what you want. That is a big WOW for me.

CEO of Space X, Tesla, Twitter and many more titles are attached to your name. But the one that excites me the most is Tesla because I love cars the most and you have drastically transformed the automobile industry. The futuristic Tesla electric car has many anti-pollution benefits. I would love to learn more about cars.

You also believe that a small number of exceptional people can be highly motivated and can do a lot better than a large number of people who are less motivated. I couldn’t agree more. Lastly, I know that I cannot be you, but I will try to be me and follow your quote: “When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour.”

Warm regards,

Sidhanth Kiran Valecha, 11

Bengaluru, Karnataka