Open Sesame | Environment Day

Oceans saw the most striking extremes as the WMO detailed a range of turmoil wrought by climate change

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad
  Jun 04 2022
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 11:13 ist

The world's oceans in 2021 grew to their warmest and most acidic levels on record, while melting ice sheets helped push sea levels to new heights, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday.

Oceans saw the most striking extremes as the WMO detailed a range of turmoil wrought by climate change in its annual 'State of the Global Climate' report.

