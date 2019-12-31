Oppo F15 series set for India debut in Jan 2020

In 2019, Oppo received a relatively good response from consumers to the Reno series phones with shark-fin selfie pop-up camera phone design and now, it plans to get a jump start over the rivals in 2020 with the launch of the new F series mobile next month.

Oppo India has taken to Twitter to tease the imminent launch of the F15 scheduled in January. In the video, the company has shown that the device will come with a glossy white shell and a water dew-drop display design with a true full view display.

Oppo, in a bid to incite excitement among fans, is likely to continue to release more teasers in the coming days ahead of the official launch. But one thing is certain that the new phone like the previous F series versions, camera hardware will the highlight feature.

As per reports, Oppo F15 is tipped to flaunt a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core (2.1GHz Cortex A73 x 4 + 2GHz Cortex A53 core x 4) backed by 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 with 6GB/8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and a 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast-charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is said to come with quad-camera module-- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP for 4cm macro with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and more. On the front, it features 16MPsnapper for selfies.

The company has confirmed that the Oppo F15 will be available on Amazon India. Also, there is a dedicated page on the e-commerce website with the 'Notify Me' button for interested consumers to get quick updates on the device's availability and price details.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.