Oppo to bring AirDrop-like Share app with ColorOS 7

In late 2019, Chinese companies such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi announced to collaborate to bring Apple's AirDrop-like peer-to-peer wireless file transfer app for Android phones.

Now, Oppo claims that the new Share app will be made available soon at least to its branded phones with ColorOS 7 update initially to the Reno 2, Reno 10X Zoom, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition and F11.

Also, the company has plans to bring Share app to other Oppo Find series, Reno series, R series, F series, A series and K3 in the coming months.

“This three-brand partnership aims to bring the millions of Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi users across the world effortless and more user-centric file-sharing. This is a significant first step for Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi to better serve their users collectively, and we also welcome other Android smartphone brands to get involved and provide a more open, effortless, and interactive experience for users,” Andy Wu, vice president of OPPO and President of Software Engineering Business Division, said.

Here's how to share files between Oppo phone and Vivo or Xiaomi mobiles:

The new Share app will make use of the Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) and Wi-Fi to offer fast wireless file transfer with up to 20Mbps speed between two phones.

Once the Oppo phone gets ColorOS 7 update, the Share app will appear in the drop-down menu. It will be called “OPPO Share”. Users just have to long-press the button to activate it.

This should also be repeated on the Vivo or Xiaomi phones that intend to send or receive files. This enables users to transfer files with ease, as it allows multiple files to be sent at the same time.

