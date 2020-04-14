Over 500,000 Zoom user account credentials on sale on dark web

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most of the world is under lockdown. Several companies, educational institutions are relying on video conferencing apps to conduct meetings and classes. Among the many apps, Zoom has witnessed the highest adoption rate, as the interface is good and comes with value-added features background changing options and other stuff to enhance the sombre online meeting into eventful user-experience.

However, Zoom has also come under scrutiny for not having proper privacy policy to protect consumer-data and also vulnerable to hackers.

There are several reports of cybercriminals interrupting, not just corporate meetings but also online classes with age-inappropriate adult contents. Though Zoom has announced to improve the security, it has not done enough. In the latest instance, hackers have apparently stolen hundreds and thousands of account details of Zoom users and are selling them for dirt cheap prices on the dark web. Some others, in a bid to build a reputation among the cyber crime community, are even giving it away for free.

So far, more than 530,000 Zoom user accounts are compromised, Bleeping Computer reported citing security firm Cyble.



Zoom App on Apple App Store



Apparently, cyber criminals are using an old 'Credential Stuffing' hacking technique. They usually try to login to the victim's Zoom account by mixing and matching long lost usernames and passwords leaked on the dark web. As the user details are huge in numbers, they develop bots and speed up the process.

This is exactly why cyber security experts and media alike warn people not to use the same username and passwords for multiple accounts. For instance, if you use the same credentials for the Zoom and the bank account, guess how much loss you would face.

So, readers are advised to revise their usernames and passwords of the email ID, net banking and other important accounts regularly at once a month or two to make it harder for cyber criminals to hack.

Also, users have to be vigilant during these hard times, as hackers are also misusing COVID-19 global pandemic to inject malware in PCs and mobiles to steal financial details.

Must read | Hackers use fake coronavirus heat map to inject PC malware

Here's How to safeguard your PC or mobile phone from adware and other malicious threats:

1) Whether you have an Android mobile or iOS-based iPhone or Windows-powered PCs or Mac computer, always stay updated with the latest software. All Google, Microsoft, and Apple send regularly send firmware — especially security patches monthly or on a priority basis, whenever they detect threats. So, make sure you install the latest software.

2) Another good practice is to install a premium Antivirus software, which offers 24x7 protection. They are equipped to detect threats quickly whenever you unknowingly visit a shady website

3) As said before never ever open emails or SMS and click URL links sent from unknown senders

4) Also, never install apps or software from unfamiliar publishers.

5) Always download apps from Google Play or Apple App Store or Windows Store only. Never install from any third-party app store.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.