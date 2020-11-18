Physical vs streaming music: The debate rages on 

It is a divided world out there when it comes to music listening preferences – streaming versus physical media like LPs or CDs.

The debate is pretty heated, whether it is on the internet or among a group of friends when they meet. It is very similar to reading news on an app as opposed to reading a newspaper. There are arguments for the convenience of digital as opposed to the experience of reading.

LPs (vinyl records) have made a big comeback and music lovers are a thrilled lot, at least those who love physical media.

Those who love to listen to music with physical media are largely audiophiles and are very particular about the whole ‘listening session’. They believe there is a huge difference in hearing and listening to music. Listening to music is an experience. Music while working out or doing household chores is just hearing music.

The owner of records and CDs will spend time to select the album(s) of choice from the collection, take it over to the audio system rack, load the CD or place the LP on the turntable, get it going and sit back with a drink and enjoy the music.

Even in this, LPs score over CDs. The sight of one revolving somehow adds to the experience. There is a physical presence of the hardware gives an elated feeling of listening to one’s favourite tracks.

Besides, collecting LPs is like collecting art. Ask any music lover who collects LPs – the outer sleeve is almost as precious as the record itself. Obviously, quite a bit of effort has gone into the artwork on the cardboard sleeve. Holding it is a special feeling.

Besides, the turntable will have to be taken care of. The stylus and LPs need to be cleaned according to need and one tended to be careful with the equipment.

Even in digital and with a CD, DVD or a BluRay disc, one still had some physical connect to the whole experience of listening to music. There seems to be less resistance to the onslaught of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to the relegation of DVDs and BluRay discs, but a section of music lovers seems to be resisting Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Tidal and the like.

Streaming is not all that bad, say people. After all, see the convenience. You also get to listen to a lot more than the physical collection you have. Plus, everything is in one smartphone or tablet and you don’t need space to accommodate all those LPs and CDs and audio equipment. These days, stereo and home theatre receivers are compatible with services like Spotify and music can be played with big speakers.

There were some arguments that streaming does not always give high-quality music because of sampling and compression. That too is probably a thing of the past because some services do come with high-resolution track options.

Then there is the third kind of people. They swear by LPs and CDs, but are open to streaming too. For example, they will probably listen to a bit of streaming music in the bed at night.

While the balance is probably tilting towards streaming music as opposed to listening to physical music, it might be difficult to stay that LPs and CDs will die out. It looks like there are no clear answers at the moment and the debate will rage on.