Pisces Daily Horoscope - November 29, 2021

  • Nov 28 2021, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 00:03 ist

The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6 

 

