Poco brand splits from Xiaomi, expect F2 mobile series soon

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco, which made its flashy debut in 2018 with the F1 mobile series, is splitting from the parent company and turn in to a separate entity.

This comes as a relief for many Poco phone fans, as there were rumours of Xiaomi pushing Redmi series (read K20 & K20 Pro) into the upper mid-range (Rs 20,000 plus) segment and discontinue the former.

“What started as a sub-brand in POCO has grown into its own identity in a short span of time. POCO F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that POCO will spin-off as an independent brand. Join me in wishing the POCO team the best!, ”Manu Jain, Xiaomi Vice President, and Xiaomi India Managing Director said.

The announcement also officially confirms that the Poco brand is not dead and we might also finally see the successor of the Poco F1, which is due for launch for more than 18 months.

The news comes just days after the Poco F2 trademark application in China surfaced online.

Though there is no tangible information on Poco F2's specifications. But, based on the prevailing market trends, it is likely to boast a triple camera on the back and the screen might come with a dewdrop notch design for the camera and an in-screen fingerprint sensor at the base. Inside, it might come with Android 10-based MIUI 11, 6GB/8GB RAM and Snapdragon 855 Plus or the latest 865 series.

It can be noted that the Poco brand is India region-specific and it is also known as 'Pocophone' in global markets.

