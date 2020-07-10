Poco clarifies on security concerns over pre-loaded apps in its phones

Last month, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, Helo, ShareIt, Xiaomi's Mi Video Call app, and Mi Community, among others. Now, several media personnel and YouTube mobile reviewers who received the latest Poco M2 Pro unit have raised concern over the presence of the certain banned apps pre-loaded on the phone.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the Poco India media representative issued a statement allaying the concern that they are not sharing any personal information to any third-party apps.

"We would hereby like to clarify that the software version and the device production for these units started before the directive from the Government of India. That being said, we assure you that no personal information has been shared with any entity whose apps have been blocked by the government order and we have already taken all measures to fix this issue by way of a software update for end-users," Poco India said.

For the uninitiated, Poco M2 Pro was unveiled just a few days ago on July 7 in India.

It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080) display and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a front 16MP camera with AI Face unlock capability.

The highlight of the new Poco M2 Pro is its photography hardware. It boasts quad-camera-- a 48MP primary sensor+ 8MP wide-angle (119-degree) sensor + 5MP macro sensor with AF and FHD video+ 2MP depth sensor for portrait images. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor AI face unlock capability. Its price starts at Rs 13,999.

