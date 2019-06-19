Poco F1 gets new MIUI 10.3.5 update; Android Q later

Xiaomi's subsidiary Poco has begun rolling out the incremental MIUI 10 update to the company's flagship phone Poco F1.

C Manmohan, general manager, Poco India, confirmed the news on Twitter. The new MIUI update (v10.3.5.0PEJMIXM) weighs around 371MB and comes with May 2019 Google Android security patch, Wi-Fi network connectivity optimisation and more.

It also brings a new status bar, notification features and also customisable lockscreen clock. It can be activated by going to the Settings >> Lockscreen & password> Advanced settings. But, it will not work if the user has enabled third-party theme on Poco F1.

How to install latest MIUI 10.3.5 stable update on Poco F1:

Step 1: Once you get the Android update notification on the device screen, tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest MIUI 10.3.5 global stable update

Since the software roll-out is carried out in stages, it will take a few days to reach all corners of India. Poco F1 owners can manually look for the new update by going to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates. If you get one, follow the aforementioned procedure.

In a related development, Xiaomi has announced that it has plans to bring Android Q-based MIUI 11 to Poco F1.



Android Q; picture credit: Android.com



Pocophone global head Alvin Tse reiterated the same while replying to a fan on Twitter. The latter had posted the company's official list of the devices (Mi and Redmi series) confirmed to get the Android Q, but Poco F1 was left out. This led to speculations among device owners and fans that Xiaomi may have ditched the Poco F1, but now the rumour is finally put to the rest.

There is no word on when Poco F1 will get Android Q-based MIUI 11, but the company is expected to initiate beta testing before the end of 2019 and invite public software testers to try the new OS to get the feedback. Only when the company is sure that there are no bugs in the software, it will begin the roll-out of the final version to the devices. Considering previous software release pattern, Poco F1 is expected to get new MIUI 11 in early 2020.

Android Q brings new gesture features to make use of phone's fullview display design, device battery life improvements, improved digital wellbeing options to help parents and children to control screentime on mobiles, live caption feature transcribe videos on multi-media platforms to display subtitles in real-time.

It also offers new permission controls for the user, so that he or she can share their location (or not) with apps on their own terms.

