Poco F2 Lite leaks in images ahead of launch

Till last week, there was lot of uncertainty about the Poco sub-brand, as its F1 mobile series, which was due to get a successor in 2019, never materialised.

In a surprise move, Xiaomi, just a few days ago, announced the Poco sub-brand (aka Pocophone in the global market) will be spun off as a separate entity at least in India. Now, the unreleased Poco F2 Lite has surfaced online ahead of launch.

As per image (courtesy, RevAtlas), Poco device sports a drop-notch display design. Also, in the 'About Phone' Settings, it says the devices on the MIUI version of the Poco and device model mentions the name as 'Poco F2 Lite'.



Poco F2 Lite (Picture credit: RevAtlas)



Inside, the upcoming Poco mobile is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 backed by 6GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.

There is no information about the camera specifications, but it is expected to come with the best in the mid-range phone category.



Poco F2 Lite (Credit: RevAtlas)



In a related development, Poco is also reportedly working to bring the standard Poco F2 model.

It is likely to boast a triple camera on the back and the screen might come with a dewdrop notch design for the camera and an in-screen fingerprint sensor at the base. Inside, it might come with Android 10-based MIUI 11, 6GB/8GB RAM and Snapdragon 855 Plus or the latest 865 series.

