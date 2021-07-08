Poco finally bringing F-series flagship phone back to India

Poco made its global debut in India with the feature-rich F1 phone series in August 2018. It was one of the best value-for-money flagships in the market.

It was an instant hit among consumers and created a huge record in terms of sales. The company back then was a sub-brand of Xiaomi and minted a whopping Rs 100 crore in just 10 minutes after going into the sale. And, in the following week's flash sale, it broke the record by raking in Rs 200 crore in just five minutes.

However, Poco for reasons unknown did not bring the successor the next year and after a rejig in the management, the company has been launching budget M and mid-range X series phones.

Now, it is finally bringing the much-awaited F series phone to India. However, the new phone is not the F2 series.

Going by the teaser and speculations in the media, the brand new Poco F3 GT is expected to launch this month.

Poco F3 GT is said to come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen and support a 120Hz display refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate.

FFFor real??? pic.twitter.com/FKUUnuFfSg — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 8, 2021

Inside, it is expected to feature a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset backed by Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, triple camera module-- main 64MP sensor + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP macro lens, a 16MP front snapper, and a massive 5,000mAh battery 67W fast charger in-box.

Like the previous Poco phones, the new F3 GT series will also be priced aggressively to compete with the rival brands.

