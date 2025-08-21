Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Navarro reminds Modi of America’s exorbitant privilege

Navarro reminds Modi of America’s exorbitant privilege

India’s bid to pay Russia in rupees collapsed when Moscow refused to hold a non-convertible currency, forcing refiners back to the dollar, and back under Washington’s grip.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 10:11 IST
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Narendra ModiUnited States of AmericaOpinionWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us