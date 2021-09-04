Bengaluru cops readying project for safety of senior citizens

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant elaborates on the plans to introduce a ‘Senior Citizen Safe City’ project.

What it means

It is the responsibility of the police to protect senior citizens and women staying alone. Under this project, we want to collate their details to ensure safety. In some police stations, we have already started registering their names. By September 15, we will start the registration process in all the stations.

Citizens who feel they are not safe in their homes and their neighbourhoods should register themselves. The police will visit their homes from time to time to understand and address their problems related to safety and security.

Online registration

Sometimes it would not be possible to personally come and register at the stations. We are making arrangements to help them register online as well. We will soon launch the service through the city police website. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Isha Pant will be deputed as the nodal officer.

E-beat system

To ensure safety of the registered citizens, the police will extend a tech-enabled e-beat system. Houses of the registered people will be identified using GPS. Beat constables will visit the houses and interact at least for 10 minutes. Records of the police visits will be available through our server. Frequent visits to their houses will instill confidence among the senior citizens.

The police control room staff will call the homes of 50 registered people daily and enquire about their safety. Every problem will be communicated with the respective police station and appropriate action taken.