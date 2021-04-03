Explained | The standards a footpath must meet

A standard footpath design evades the city outside the TenderSure roads and the streets being upgraded under the Smart City project. However, there are certain basic principles that every road design should follow to help pedestrians safely navigate the footpaths. Here are a few guidelines listed by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) based on the Indian Road Congress (IRC) and international best practices.

Footpath Width

The width of the footpath can vary as per the adjacent land use. Footpaths in residential areas require a minimum clear width of 1.8 metres, which is enough space for two wheelchairs to pass each other. For commercial areas, the clear width should be at least 2.5m

Surface

Footpaths should have flat walking surfaces, allowing for proper drainage and preventing puddles from forming. Guide tiles should be laid along the length of the footpath to assist persons with vision

impairments.

Footpath Elements

Well-planned footpaths provide continuous space for walking. They also support other activities such as street vending and waiting at bus stops without compromising pedestrian mobility. The success of a footpath depends on the integration of multiple elements in a coherent design.

Property Entrances

Footpaths must be continuous even at property entrances for uninterrupted pedestrian movement. The height of the footpath should remain the same. Warning tiles must be laid on either side of the property entrance in order to warn visually challenged persons about possible vehicle movement. Bollards should be installed to prevent vehicles from parking on the footpath, leaving a clear width of at least 1.2m

Bus stops

The inappropriate positioning of bus stops often results in commuters standing in the street while waiting for the bus. To avoid such a situation, bus stops should be placed adjacent to the bus’ linear line of travel so that the bus does not need to pull over to the left. Bus bays should be avoided because they increase travel time for bus users. The position of the bus stop should always leave clear space for walking behind the shelter.