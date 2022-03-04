Here are some billboard-free cities

At least four American States have banned billboards completely

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan,
  • Mar 04 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 04:47 ist
Chennai's city corporation has taken a tough stance against hoardings, prohibiting billboards, digital banners and placards in public spaces. Credit: DH Photo

Many cities, both Indian and global, have turned billboard-free by taking prompt and stringent action to pull down illegal hoardings in public places. This has, to a large extent, addressed the visual pollution caused by the ugly hoardings that often block out a city's beauty from public view.

As part of its Clean City Law in 2007, the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo removed over 15,000 marketing billboards, more than three lakh business signs. Hefty penalties were imposed on those who did not remove the boards within a stipulated timeframe. Advertisements on buses and taxis were banned as well.

Chennai's city corporation has taken a tough stance against hoardings, prohibiting billboards, digital banners and placards in public spaces. It carries out regular drives to remove illegal hoardings. Visitors to the city have reported a perceptible drop in billboard sightings.

At least four American States have banned billboards completely. In Paris, rules were framed to bring down advertising on the city’s streets by 30% and cap the size of hoardings. No advertisements were permitted within 50 metres of school gates.

The French city of Grenoble has banned commercial advertising in public places along the streets. The stated objective is to boost opportunities for non-commercial expression. Hundreds of advertisement signs were replaced by tree planting and community noticeboards.

