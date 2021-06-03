Premium Twitter Blue service launched in select regions

After months of speculations, Twitter on Thursday (June 3) launched the company's first-ever paid service Twitter Blue.

"We’ve heard from the people that use Twitter a lot, and we mean a lot, that we don’t always build power features that meet their needs. Well, that’s about to change. We took this feedback to heart, and are developing and iterating upon a solution that will give the people who use Twitter the most what they are looking for: access to exclusive features and perks that will take their experience on Twitter to the next level," the company said.

Twitter Blue subscribers are entitled to get premium offerings including Bookmark Folder, Undo Tweet, Reader Mode, and more.

Here are the description three key features of Twitter Blue:

Bookmark Folder: With this, users will be able to organise the saved tweets with custom labels so old tweets can be found in quick time.



Bookmark Folder feature. Credit: Twitter



Undo Tweet: As the name suggests, users will get customisable timer for up to 30 seconds. Similar to Google Gmail, this will help the user to preview the tweet and if need be correct the spellings or person tagged before pressing the tweet button.



Undo Tweet feature. Credit: Twitter



Reader Mode: This will re-arrange the long threads into a visually pleasing easy-to-read text document so users can read all the latest content seamlessly.



Reader Mode. Credit: Twitter



Furthermore, Twitter will offer customisable app icons option for their device’s home screen and fun colour themes for their Twitter app, and will have access to dedicated subscription customer support.

The company added that the aforementioned features are introduced based on initial feedback from the Twitter user community and it has plans to bring more value-added features to enhance user experience on the social media platform.

For now, Twitter Blue service is being rolled out in Australia and Canada for $4.49 AUD and $3.49 CAD, monthly plans respectively. It is expected to expand to the US and other regions in near future.

