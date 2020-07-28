Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 tech can charge 50% of phone's battery in five minutes

Qualcomm has just released the Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 and is touted to be the world’s first commercially viable fast charging platform for Android devices.

Claiming to represent the fastest mobile phone charging capabilities available, the device supports more than 100W charging power in a smartphone and can boost charge from 0% to 50% in just five minutes. To increase efficiency and extend battery life, the Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology have been incorporated into the Quick Charge 5 device.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge. We are proud to expand our technology portfolio and make accessible 100W+ charging a commercial reality. We work closely with manufacturers to create industry-leading devices that meet consumers’ demand for more immersive and accessible mobile experiences,” said Ev Roach, VP Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

With 70% more efficiency than the Quick Charge 4 and 10 times the power delivery of the Quick Charge 1, Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 is in a league of its own. It supports 2S batteries and 20 volts of power delivery and enables Dual/Triple Charge technology, adaptive input voltage, and INOV4. Due to its substantial power intake and the tremendous speed it charges at, the Quick Charge 5 also includes 12-separate voltage, current, and temperature protections, along with USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V, to provide user safety.



Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 infographics. Credit: Qualcomm



To optimise the performance of the Quick Charge 5, Qualcomm has released the newest and next-generation premium tier power management ICs (PMIC), Qualcomm SMB1396 and Qualcomm SMB1398. They can support 1SnP and 2SnP batteries, wired and wireless input paths, adaptive operation based on the power source (3 level buck and DIV/2), and scalability (primary and secondary to provide higher power), as well as 20V input voltage operation to accommodate the highest power levels from both wireless and wired power sources.

Quick Charge technology is available on more than 1,200 branded devices and is compatible with USB-PD and Type-C technologies. It is also backward compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4, 4+, and existing handsets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform.

When can we expect Qualcomm QC 5.0 in a commercial phone?

The Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 is currently under customer testing and is expected to appear for commercial sale in Q3 2020. It is supported on Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, and future premium- and high-tier Snapdragon mobile platforms.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.