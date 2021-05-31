Realme X7 Max 5G phone, new Android smart TV launched in India

As promised, emerging consumer electronics company Realme on Monday (May 31) unveiled the new line of X7 Max 5G phone along with Android-powered smart TV in India.

The new Realme X7 Max sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with support for HDR10+ and a 120Hz display refresh rate. It has a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio and also comes with an in-display sensor and stereo speakers tuned by the Dolby Atmos system.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a 6nm class 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor backed by ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 OS, 8GB LPDDR4x/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart fast charging.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with support for USB Type-C, 5G (SA/NSA bands), dual SIM slots (type: nano + nano), Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, GPS (L1 + L5), 3.5mm audio jack and NFC (Near Field Communication).

It also boasts triple-camera module-- main 64MP (Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8) + ultra-wide angle (119-degree) 8MP (f/2.3) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 16MP (f/2.5) snapper.



Realme X7 Max series Milky Way model. Credit: Realme India



It comes in four colours--Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way. It will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively and go on sale on June 4 on realme.com, Flipkart.com and other partner retail stores in India.

On the other hand, Realme smart TV 4K comes in two sizes-- 43-inch and 50-inch-- with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160p).

It boasts The Dolby Vision imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities.

The new Realme 4K models support 1.07 billion colours and ultra-wide colour gamut, up to 83% NTSC, Chroma Boost Picture Engine, and 90% DCI-P3, giving the image more colours and more details. It offers has seven display modes- Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, and User.

It promises to deliver a more vivid, lifelike image. Highlights are up to 40 times brighter and blacks are 10 times darker than a standard picture. Images blaze brightly from the screen and highlights dazzle.

It offers viewing-angle up to 178-degree, which ensures people view the TV from most angles and also the quality of colour and picture will not be affected. Also, it comes with TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, meaning the display will have less impact on users' eye health compared to other brands.



The new Realme Smart TV 4K series. Credit: Realme India



Also, it comes with 24W Quad Stereo Speakers tuned by a DTS HD sound system. Two sets of speakers are located at the bottom of Realme Smart TV 4K and each set is composed of one full-range speaker and one tweeter.

Under-the-hood, it comes with 64-bit MediaTek's 4K UHD quad-cores (1.5Ghz ARM Cortex cores) backed by a new Mali G52 GPU, Android TV 10 OS, 2GB RAM with 16GB Flash ROM.

It houses quad built-in microphones, which comes in handy for users to invoke built-in Google Assistant and control the Realme TV with voice commands.

The Realme smart TV 4K (43-inch)costs Rs 27,999 and the bigger 50-inch is priced at Rs 39,999.

