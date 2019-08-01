Recipe: Try these tasty and colourful salads

Who doesn’t love a tasty salad? And if one is in the quest of trying to lose weight, carefully replacing calorie-rich foods like rice with salads is going to beneficial.

Apart from helping in weight loss, regular consumption of salads is good in clearing the digestive tract.

Moreover, eating food raw will ensure that the body will get the maximum amount of nutrition from the fruit or vegetable.

It is a common practice to peel the skin for, say, carrot or cucumber. However, it is better to retain the skin as it contains a lot of nutrition. But for this, be sure to wash the vegetable thoroughly.

DH lists three easy salads that can be included in a meal:

Green salad

This is colourful, very tempting and has the goodness of several vegetables.

Green salad can simply be fine slices of cucumber, tomato, onion and carrot with black pepper powder, a bit of salt and lemon juice on it.

If you like it more interesting, there is another option. The quantity of vegetables can be varied as per one’s taste or what is available at home.

Peel long strips of cucumber. English cucumber can also be used.

Cut cherry tomatoes into halves, or one-thirds if they are slightly big.

Cut red or white onion and add to the cucumber and cherry tomatoes. For better visual appeal, onion rings can be added as compared to slicing it up.

Mix the above well and add finely chopped pudina (mint).

A bit of salt, black pepper powder and lemon juice on it will make a great salad.

A dash of extra virgin olive oil will make it even tastier.

Cabbage-onion salad



Cabbage. Picture credit: pixabay.com/ betexion



This is a salad with a lot of crunch and very tasty to eat. Again, the proportion can vary according to your taste.

The cabbage can be cut fine (chiffonade) or fine diced.

Fine dice onion and mix the two well.

Add finely chopped coriander, salt and a bit of lemon juice.

Another tasty salad is ready to savour.

Cucumber salad



Cucumber salad. Picture credit: pixabay.com/ webandi



The simplest salad you can make is to chop cucumber lengthwise (cuts like julienne, allumette or batonnet). Add a bit of salt, ground black pepper and squeeze some lemon juice on it. It’s simple, but tasty and fun to eat.

Instead of pepper powder, red chilli powder can be used and it gives a different taste. However, black pepper is the better option, particularly because it is known to be good for the stomach.