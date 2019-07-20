Recipe: Try this healthy date protein smoothie

This protein smoothie is filled with the nutricious goodness of dates as well as almonds. No sugar needs to be added to this recipe as the dates act as a sweetener, giving you a sweet but wholesome treat to start your day with.

Dates are high in fiber and contain a number of antioxidants. They may contribute to improving bone health and may even help manage diabetes, due to their low glycemic index. Dates can even help prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Like dates, almonds are also rich in antioxidants. They are also helpful to those who are trying to lose weight as they keep you feeling full for a longer time, inhibiting unnecessary snacking. They have been known to lower both bad cholesterol and blood pressure. They may also lend a hand in managing blood sugar.

Ingredients:

4 large dates, seeds removed

2 tbsp almonds

2 ripe bananas, previously peeled, sliced, and frozen

4 tbsp protein powder

1 1/2 cups milk

2 tsp ground pistachios, or nuts of your preferance

Yields 2 servings

Directions:

Toast almonds and allow to cool. Once they are at room temperature, place in a poweful food processor or blender and pulse until creamy. This will take a few minutes.

Add the dates and continue to pulse until no chunks remain. Add the bananas, protein powder, and milk and blend until smooth.

Transfer the smoothie into glasses and garnish with ground pistachios. Serve chilled.