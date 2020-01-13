Redmi Note 8 review: A top-notch device

Since the launch of the Redmi Note series in 2014, Xiaomi has been top-ranked budget phone-maker under Rs 10,000. The main reason was that it offered mobiles with latest features and premium built quality, yet price them lower.

Lately, the competition has become tougher, but with the Redmi Note 8, it hopes to reinvigorate the Note series. On paper, it has the best hardware configuration in its class, but does it deliver the goods? Let’s check it out.

Display and design

In terms of looks, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 is similar to the predecessor with one key difference. Unlike the Note7 series, which has two cameras, the new phone houses four sensors with LED flash at the top left corner. In the middle, it has a fingerprint sensor.

It flaunts glossy a glass shell on the back and exudes flagship phone feel. The Aura Fluid design of the rear-side makes the device standout. To me, it is the best looking mobile in the sub-Rs 10,000 price range. The only qualm I have is that it is a fingerprint magnet.

On the bright side, the company is offering silicone-based transparent cover, which not only protects the glass shield but also keeps the visually appealing colourway on the rear-side and the user never have to worry about clearing fingerprint smudges.

In the right side, it has a SIM tray slot and it can accommodate two SIMs and a microSD card.

At the base, it has Type-C USB port with a speaker on the right and a 3.5mm audio jack to the left. And, on the top, it has IR blaster and a mic.

On the front, it sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with dew-drop design. It has 90% screen-to-body ratio. Except for the small camera on the top, the rest of the space is a fully functional screen.

I had a delightful experience watching videos and browsing the web. Even under the direct sunlight, the screen legibility is really good. I did not face much stress to the eyes while reading content on the display. As far the build quality is concerned, the company has incorporated Gorilla Glass 5 shield front and back. It can protect the device from getting scratched by keys or any stuff kept in the pocket. The icing on the cake is that this phone has P2i coating, which protects the Redmi Note 8 from accidental water splash and in the rains.

Performance

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The processor is a bit old, but for a budget phone, it is powerful compared to Snapdragon 400 series or MediaTek CPUs seen in the rival brands. You can get all the normal tasks such as launching apps, switching between multiple apps, operating a camera, playing videos, games, web browsing, calling, messaging and other stuff done without any fuss.

Recently, our review unit received MIUI 11 update. It brought a lot of new themes and really improved the visual appeal of the user-interface.

With 4,000mAh cell, Xiaomi phone was able to offer more than a day’s battery life under normal usage. Another notable aspect of the Redmi Note 8, it comes with 18W Type-C charger, making it the only phone to boast such fast charger under Rs 10,000 price bracket.

Camera

Xiaomi phone houses quad-camera module--one primary 48MP sensor with 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP for macro and 2MP depth sensor for portrait images. It takes really sharp pictures in normal sunlight and even in the dark too, the image quality is decent. The Portrait and Macro modes too are impressive.

On the front, the Redmi Note 8 features a 13MP snapper and takes good selfies. There are lots of filters and Beauty editing options to change the background colour, adjust skin smoothness, jawlines and even the eye size.

Final thoughts

For its price, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 offers better hardware and user experience than any other in the sub-Rs 10,000 class.

The phone has premium build quality with sturdy Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. Add to that, there is P2i coating for protection against accidental water splashes, auto dust cleaning feature in the loudspeaker and Type C USB port-based 18W charger in the retail box.

Inside too, it has a decent processor, a really good camera and a high capacity battery that can last more than a day under normal usage. The only complaint is that the pre-loaded Xiaomi apps annoy a lot with the ads.