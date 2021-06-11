Reliance Jio brings Covid-19 vaccine slot finder chatbot on WhatsApp

Recently, Reliance Jio incorporated a new tool in the MyJio app to help users find the availability of Covid-19 vaccine slots in the nearby area. Now, the company has launched a interactive chatbot on WhatsApp to offer a similar service in addition to currency recharge and more.

"WhatsApp is a household name and almost every smartphone user uses WhatsApp multiple times a day. Keeping this in mind, and ensuring Jio customers get served at their comfort, Jio users will now be able to get full control of their Mobility, Fiber and JioMart account via WhatsApp," the company said.



Reliance Jio chatbot on WhatsApp. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to make good use of Reliance Jio Chatbot:

1) User just needs to add '' 7000770007" to the WhatsApp contact list and start using it.

Note: If the user is a non-Jio subscriber, they can only find a vaccine slot or request for a new Jio Sim or Port-In from another service to Jio.

2) Send 'Hi' to the Reliance Jio Chatbot to initiate the conversation. It will reply to you back with seven options-- (1) Covid Vaccine and Info; (2) Jio SIM Recharge; (3) Get new Jio SIM or Port-In (MNP); (4) Support for Jio SIM; (5) Support for JioFiber; (6) Support for International Roaming; (7) Support for JioMart

3) Tap - (1) Covid Vaccine and Info, it will ask the user to type the Pincode and do as it asks

4) It will then shows information such as the number of Vaccine slots available in the nearest Public Health Centre. It will offer the Co-WIN website URL and users can book the slots.

5) Likewise, users can make use of other options to recharge their currency or data plan or request port

Must read | Want to book vaccine slot easily? Try Co-WIN Booking Google Chrome extension

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.