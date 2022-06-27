Reverse hair wash: Why you should change the way you shampoo

Just because you are washing your hair regularly doesn’t mean you are doing it correctly. If the latest hair trend is to be believed, you must “reverse” the entire process to get soft and nourished hair.

The standard method to wash hair has been to first use a shampoo and then apply a conditioner; however, the reverse hair wash technique suggests you condition your hair before shampooing it.

While there is nothing wrong with the traditional way of washing hair, social media influencers claim reverse hair washing has more benefits. It eliminates the oiliness of the scalp, provides moisture to the strands, gives protection from chemicals, adds volume, and results in smoother and softer hair. Through this technique, just the right amount of moisture remains in your hair, with the excess being shampooed away.

“The reverse wash method locks in the moisture and protects the hair strands from the chemicals in the shampoo,” said Pathankot-based trichologist Namita Mahajan speaking to DH. However, the technique doesn’t work for all, adds Mahajan. “It is ideal only for thin, flat, dry hair prone to damage. The reverse hair technique can protect the hair.”

This technique is trending, but hairstylists have long recommended it to clients with thinner tresses.

“I have suggested the reverse hair wash or co-wash method to some of my clients because it helps protect the ends and nourish the cuticles. It also adds bounce and volume,” said Pranava, a hairdresser from Raipur.

The reverse hair wash is easy. First, wet the hair and then apply the conditioner. Let the conditioner sit for five minutes. Over the conditioner, use the shampoo and wash off both products together. After that, soak in the extra water with a towel.

This method of hair washing may feel a bit strange in the beginning and take some time to get used to; however, netizens claim that this works wonders to retain the hydration in your hair.

“My hair has never been this shiny and bouncy,” said Savi Kochhar, a student from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. “I am happy with the experience; I saw the hack on Youtube and thought I would try it out; I have been using the reverse wash method for over a month now.”