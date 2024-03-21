Rottis crossing borders

Kalaburagi’s rottis will soon find a place in the international market as the district administration has geared up to export them. A brand of rottis was launched by the administration last week, and officials have formed and registered a cooperative society to encourage the export of jowar rottis or jolada rottis, the staple diet of people in the North Karnataka region. This will also help farmers get better prices for the less-water-intensive jowar. Farmers in the region have recently been grappling with the loss of their tur crop due to natural calamities and wilt disease.