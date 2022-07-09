Rum ahoy! Six boozy recipes for World Rum Day   

Observed on the second Saturday of July, World Rum Day celebrates all things good about the dark amber fluid that keeps your body and heart warm. Make it count with these drool-worthy recipes to infuse rum in your bakes or shake up a cocktail.
Intrepid Chicken Marinade
By House of Radico Khaitan
Ingredients
Skinless chicken breast halves 6 pcs
1965 Spirit of Victory Premium XXX Rum 1⁄2 cup
Lime juice 2 tbsp
Soy sauce 2 tbsp
Brown sugar 2 tbsp
Garlic cloves, minced 4 nos
Jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced 2 pcs
Fresh ginger, minced 1 tbsp
Dried thyme leaves 1 tsp
Black pepper powder 1 tsp
Method
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Place chicken in a food storage bag. Pour marinade over the chicken. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight, turning the bag once or twice. Spray the grill with cooking spray. Grill chicken until no longer pink.
Baba Au Rum
By Chef Mukesh Sharma, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa
Ingredients
FOR DOUGH
Refined Flour 250g
Salt 5g
Sugar 15g
Yeast 15g
Egg 125g
Water 50 ml
Melted Butter -75
FOR SYRUP
Sugar 180g
Water 180g
Orange 1 pc
Old Monk 120ml
Method
Mix all the ingredients except butter. Once the dough gets elasticity, add melted butter.
Cut it into the desired portion and put it into the mould for proofing. Once proofed, bake it in a preheated oven at 170 degrees Celcius for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Prepare sugar syrup and add the rum. Once baking completes, douse it with sugar syrup. Take it out of the syrup and garnish it with whipped cream and fresh fruits.
Mocha Rum Bundt Cake
By Monika Manchanda, blogger at Sinamontales and recipe developer
Ingredients
Sugar 2 cups
Eggs 3 large
Vanilla 1 tsp
Unsweetened cocoa powder 2/3 cup
All-purpose flour 2 cups
Whole wheat flour 1/2 cup
Baking powder 1 1/2 tsp
Salt, a pinch
Buttermilk 2 cups
Amrut Two Indies dark rum 4 tbsp
Method
Mix oil and sugar along with vanilla essence together till light and fluffy. Add one egg at a time, beating till it's mixed. Add the rum to the buttermilk and let it stand for 2 minutes. Sift the flours with salt, baking powder, and cocoa powder twice and keep aside. Add the buttermilk and dry ingredients to the sugar mixture alternatively and keep mixing. Pour the batter into a greased bundt pan. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celcius till a skewer comes out clean, approximately 30-40 minutes.
Rum Sour
By StillDistilling Spirits (Makers of Maka Zai rum)
Ingredients
Maka Zai Gold Rum 60ml
Fresh lime juice 20 ml
Palm sugar 20 ml
Aromatic bitters 2 Dashes
Egg white 20 ml
Garnish with dehydrated lime
Method
In a shaker, combine all the ingredients except the bitters and give it a shake for 20 seconds. Add in the ice, post this and give it another shake for 20 seconds. Once done, pour it into a glass and add the dash of bitters along with the garnish.
Cancha
By House of Havana Club 7 (Cuban rum)
Ingredients
Havana Club 7 50 ml
Honey Water 20 ml
Fresh lime juice 20 ml
Sparkling Waters 50 ml
Method
Build the drink in a tall glass, adding the ingredients. Add ice cubes and stir lightly. Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.
Jewel of Cuba Cocktail
By Ankur Kashyap, Beverage Head, Moyo Goa
Ingredients
Bacardi Carta Oro 45 ml
Aperol 15 ml
Fresh banana puree 25 ml
Fresh lime juice 10 ml
Orgeat syrup 10 ml
Herbstura 3 dashes
Method
In a cocktail shaker, add everything except Herbstura. Shake over ice and fine strain in a highball glass. Add crushed ice and garnish with mint sprigs. Add dashes of Herbstura on the top.
(Chandreyi Bandyopadhyay is a marketing communications professional and an avid traveller and foodie who explores new ideas in food and beverages.)
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rum ahoy! Six boozy recipes for World Rum Day
'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story
Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar
R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser
Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics
Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide
Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius
Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood