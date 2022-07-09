Rum ahoy! Six boozy recipes for World Rum Day   

Rum is not India's favourite tipple for nothing. Add it to your cakes, spice up some chicken or make a mean cocktail. 

Chandreyi Bandyopadhyay
Chandreyi Bandyopadhyay
  • Jul 09 2022, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 19:45 ist
Celebrate World Rum Day by making yourself a cool rum cocktail (representative photo) Credit: iStock Photo

Observed on the second Saturday of July, World Rum Day celebrates all things good about the dark amber fluid that keeps your body and heart warm. Make it count with these drool-worthy recipes to infuse rum in your bakes or shake up a cocktail.

Intrepid Chicken Marinade

By House of Radico Khaitan

Ingredients

Skinless chicken breast halves 6 pcs

1965 Spirit of Victory Premium XXX Rum 1⁄2 cup 

Lime juice 2 tbsp

Soy sauce 2 tbsp

Brown sugar 2 tbsp

Garlic cloves, minced 4 nos

Jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced 2 pcs

Fresh ginger, minced 1 tbsp

Dried thyme leaves 1 tsp

Black pepper powder 1 tsp

Method

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Place chicken in a food storage bag. Pour marinade over the chicken. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight, turning the bag once or twice. Spray the grill with cooking spray. Grill chicken until no longer pink.

Baba Au Rum

By Chef Mukesh Sharma, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa

Ingredients

FOR DOUGH

Refined Flour 250g

Salt 5g

Sugar 15g

Yeast 15g

Egg 125g

Water 50 ml

Melted Butter -75

FOR SYRUP

Sugar 180g

Water 180g

Orange 1 pc

Old Monk 120ml

Method

Mix all the ingredients except butter. Once the dough gets elasticity, add melted butter. 

Cut it into the desired portion and put it into the mould for proofing. Once proofed, bake it in a preheated oven at 170 degrees Celcius for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Prepare sugar syrup and add the rum. Once baking completes, douse it with sugar syrup. Take it out of the syrup and garnish it with whipped cream and fresh fruits.

 

Mocha Rum Bundt Cake

By Monika Manchanda, blogger at Sinamontales and recipe developer

Ingredients

Sugar 2 cups 

Eggs 3 large 

Vanilla 1 tsp 

Unsweetened cocoa powder 2/3 cup 

All-purpose flour 2 cups 

Whole wheat flour 1/2 cup 

Baking powder 1 1/2 tsp 

Salt, a pinch

Buttermilk 2 cups 

Amrut Two Indies dark rum 4 tbsp 

Method

Mix oil and sugar along with vanilla essence together till light and fluffy. Add one egg at a time, beating till it's mixed. Add the rum to the buttermilk and let it stand for 2 minutes. Sift the flours with salt, baking powder, and cocoa powder twice and keep aside. Add the buttermilk and dry ingredients to the sugar mixture alternatively and keep mixing. Pour the batter into a greased bundt pan. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celcius till a skewer comes out clean, approximately 30-40 minutes.

Rum Sour

By StillDistilling Spirits (Makers of Maka Zai rum)

Ingredients

Maka Zai Gold Rum 60ml

Fresh lime juice 20 ml

Palm sugar 20 ml

Aromatic bitters 2 Dashes

Egg white 20 ml

Garnish with dehydrated lime

Method

In a shaker, combine all the ingredients except the bitters and give it a shake for 20 seconds. Add in the ice, post this and give it another shake for 20 seconds. Once done, pour it into a glass and add the dash of bitters along with the garnish.

Cancha

By House of Havana Club 7 (Cuban rum)

Ingredients 

Havana Club 7 50 ml 

Honey Water 20 ml

Fresh lime juice 20 ml

Sparkling Waters 50 ml

Method 

Build the drink in a tall glass, adding the ingredients. Add ice cubes and stir lightly. Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.

Jewel of Cuba Cocktail

By Ankur Kashyap, Beverage Head, Moyo Goa

Ingredients

Bacardi Carta Oro 45 ml

Aperol 15 ml

Fresh banana puree 25 ml

Fresh lime juice 10 ml

Orgeat syrup 10 ml

Herbstura 3 dashes

Method

In a cocktail shaker, add everything except Herbstura. Shake over ice and fine strain in a highball glass. Add crushed ice and garnish with mint sprigs. Add dashes of Herbstura on the top.

(Chandreyi Bandyopadhyay is a marketing communications professional and an avid traveller and foodie who explores new ideas in food and beverages.)

