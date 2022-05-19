Ruskin Bond celebrates 88th birthday with new book

Ruskin Bond's latest book, 'How To Live Your Life' (HarperCollins India), published today, on his 88th birthday, offers young readers anecdotes and philosophies from his own long and fruitful journey. As my conversation with him progresses, I discover that he is a charming conversationalist, has a razor-sharp mind and an excellent memory.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your new book 'How To Live Your Life' has insights on life, career, health, and even nature for young readers. What are you conveying to them through this reading experience?

I wrote this book as a letter to young friends, who sometimes write to me or read my books. It is a reflection of my own life and the highs and lows of it. It is just my rather simple and uncomplicated philosophy of life, the things that make me happy and, in a small way, successful. Somebody called it a survival kit! It is not a rulebook or a self-help book, though; just my own experiences, which I thought would be helpful to young readers.

The semi-autobiographical approach makes it lesser 'preachy'…

I never preach! All my writing is quite personal, more so over the years, which gives it a certain appeal to readers. They feel at ease with my writing—I'm not writing down to them; I just want to communicate.

What are the key takeaways children will have from this book?

I never allowed myself to be discouraged through life, right from when I wrote my first book when I was 17 or 18. I rewrote it quite a few times until it got published! Don't give up too easily. If you're good at something and confident in yourself, work towards your goal, you'll get there eventually. There were other periods in my life as well when things did not go so well. There were times when my books were not selling, or I was not making much money. But I stuck to it. The lesson is to be persistent and stubborn! Do your own thing, and do it well.

Do you think children and the audiences have changed since you first started writing?

Children are more knowledgeable now, perhaps. They have technology, television, and the internet; they are more worldly, grow up quicker, and lose innocence faster. But essentially, we are much the same as we were. The basic likes and dislikes are there, even though life around them has changed. Once you become a reader, you are a reader for life. I do meet youngsters who read even now. Way back when I was in school, in my class of 35 boys, I was one of two boys who read from the school library. Readers were a minority even then, even though there were no rival attractions like television or the internet. In fact, because of education and more schools, there are far more readers and book buyers now in terms of actual numbers! Today I make a good living, whereas I was scraping along four decades ago.

What are your favourite books, and what are you currently reading?

I like reading biographies of other famous writers—I've just read a new one on Dickens and another on Edgar Allan Poe. For light reading, I like detective and crime fiction. Nothing too gory, though—I prefer the more intellectual ones. I still go back to old favourites that I have enjoyed. I read 'Wuthering Heights' for the third time in my life last month, and then the 'Complete Short Stories of O' Henry.' I read more than I write, I have to confess!

You turn 88 today! How do you look back on your life?

I look back quite a lot from my childhood in Jamnagar to going abroad after school to friendships because I have a good memory. As we grow older, some friends disappear, but the memories are there. I have an adopted family who looks after me, so I am well-spoiled. Looking back on my literary achievements, it has been up-and-down. I like writing and using words. I have tried every genre, from fiction to poetry to memoirs to essays. It has been a long and fruitful literary journey in many ways. I am a writer without regrets.

How do you plan to spend your birthday?

I like the number 88! The figure '8' looks like a jalebi, and I love them. I do not care much for cakes, so I will celebrate with many jalebis.

Any unfulfilled dreams?

I wanted to be a tap dancer when I was young. I do not have the figure for it now! I still like watching the old musicals with tap dancing, though.

What's up next?

I have got another fiction children's book, 'The Enchanted Cottage,' with HarperCollins India that will be out later in the year. There are a few projects in the pipeline with other publishers as well.

(Neeti Jaychander is a journalist, writer and lecturer based in Chennai)