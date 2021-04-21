Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2021

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2021

  Apr 21 2021
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 01:00 ist
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
 
Lucky color: Cerise
Lucky number: 8
Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire

