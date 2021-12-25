Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 25 2021, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 00:45 ist

Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons.

Lucky Colour: Wine.

Lucky Number: 3.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'

Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

 