Samsung brings Apple Watch rival Galaxy Watch Active2

With just days before the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 series, world's top mobile-maker Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch Active2, which aims to take on the popular Apple Watch Series 4.

Samsung has focused on health and fitness features in the new Galaxy Watch Active2. It can track 39 workouts with seven of them automatically activated—including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and dynamic workouts.

It also comes with advanced Running Coach feature, which can monitor the user's running pace in real-time. The company has also equipped the Galaxy Watch Active2 with new health sensors on the back, which take in readings faster, so you know the owner get the insights quickly to maximize the fitness routine and stay on track.

Another notable feature of the Galaxy Watch Active2 is that can track real-time stress levels through proprietary wellness app, Samsung Health. It also offers guided meditation programs through an integration with the leading sleep and meditation app, Calm, which is available in English, German and Spanish languages.



Galaxy Watch Active2; Picture Credit: Samsung



And enhanced sleep analysis algorithms help the user work toward healthy sleep patterns (through the four sleep stages), aiding recovery at night.

Design-wise, Samsung has refined the Galaxy Active2 over the predecessor. It flaunts curved Super AMOLED screen, the rotating touch bezel turns both clockwise and counter-clockwise to advance screens. Thanks to the simple One UI interface, the consumer can easily select favourite apps and navigate through the watch to find features easily.

It is powered by the company's in-house built 1.15Ghz Exynos 9110 dual-core processor with Tizen OS, up to 1.5GB RAM and 4GB storage. It comes in two sizes 40mm and 44mm with 247mAh and 340mAh batteries, respectively.

As far as the durability is concerned, the Galaxy Watch Active2 comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, meaning the smart wearable capable of sustaining wide-range of environmental conditions such as low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including windblown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

It also boasts 5ATM and IP68 certification, meaning you can take Samsung smartwatch for deep-sea diving, as the device can survive close to 50 meters (165 feet) underwater.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is compatible with phones running Android 5.0 (or later) and Apple iPhones with iOS 9.0 (or later).

With LTE connectivity, users can make and receive calls from the watch, while apps like social media viewers are accessible and offer more interaction with the content. The user can like a social post, and even watch a short video clip right from the wrist. Also, the Galaxy Watch Active2 now supports real-time voice and text translation in over 16 languages, which will come handy for users traveling exotic international countries.

One of the unique aspects of the Galaxy Watch Active2 is the My Style1 color extraction algorithm. This feature is available in the Galaxy Wearable app and users can take a photo of their outfit, choose from five different color patterns. With this, the watch face changes in seconds to match the personal style of the user. It can be saved as a favorite style for later, as well.

Also, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC (Near Field Communication), which can be used for contactless payments in select global markets.

Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy Active2 has ECG (Electrocardiogram), but will be activated later in the year via software.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is slated to hit stores in late September with prices starting at $279.

Is Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active2 on par with Apple Watch Series 4?

Going by the features, Samsung has done pretty well with the Galaxy Watch Active2. Especially, the ECG feature will make the device on par with Apple's latest smart wearable.

And with sleep pattern tracker and longer battery life, it has gained an edge over the rival brand. Also, the lower price-tag will make the Galaxy Watch Active2, a compelling buy.



Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2: