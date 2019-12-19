Samsung Galaxy A01 features revealed ahead of launch

Lately, Chinese brands Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei, Oppo, Realme and others have been on a mobile launching spree and now, Samsung has announced the imminent release of the budget phone Galaxy A01.

The new Galaxy A01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display on the front and come with polycarbonate-based shells flaunting vivid colours blue, red and black.

Under-the-hood, it features octa-core (1.95 GHz core x 4 + 1.45 GHz core x 4) backed by 2GB RAM, 16GB storage (expandable up to 512GB) and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It has dedicated three slots--for two SIMs (nano) and one microSD card.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses dual-camera 13MP (f/2.2)+2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture.



Colour options of the Galaxy A01 series (Picture credit: Samsung Mobile Press)



How much does Galaxy A01 costs?

Samsung hasn't officially revealed the price of the Galaxy A01, but going the specifications and similar phones from different brands in India, it is likely to cost less than Rs 9,000.

It will compete with the popular Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Realme 5, among others.

Reports are coming in that Samsung has many more in the pipeline not just in the Galaxy A series, but also in Galaxy M series in the coming months.

