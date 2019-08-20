Samsung Galaxy Note10+ hands-on: First impression

World's top mobile phone-maker Samsung launched the new Galaxy Note10 series in India at the Opera House, Bengaluru on August 20.

Prior to the launch, the company invited DH to attend a hands-on session. I have been given the Galaxy Note 10+ unit for the review and here's my initial thought on the device.

Display and design:

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10+ flaunts a premium glass-&-metal shell on the back and its an instant eye-turner. The Aura Glow model is best of the lot; it reflects different colour when looked from varying angles.



Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Aura White; DH Photo/Rohit KVN



On the front, it boasts 6.8-inch Quad HD+ dynamic AMOLED screen (498 ppi) with nearly bezel-less front-panel. Except for the tiny camera cut-out at the top, everything else is a fully functional display, which guarantees immersive viewing experience and most importantly, the vast display can be well utilised to take notes with the S Pen.



Samsung Galaxy Note10 Aura Red; DH Photo/Rohit KVN



Samsung has enhanced the S Pen functionalities with Air Actions, a gesture-based feature that lets users operate camera such as zoom in & out, change modes, watch video previews just by hovering over it and do several other operations.

I was able to get my hands on the Galaxy Note10 at the launch venue. It has the same design language as the bigger sibling but comes with a smaller size and lower resolution. Having said that, it has a very bright vivid display. It features a 6.3-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 401 ppi (pixels per inch) pixel density. Samsung is offering the same S Pen features in the Galaxy Note10 as well.



Samsung Galaxy Note10 series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



However, the new design form comes with one compromise though. Samsung, in a bid to accommodate a bigger battery, it had to let go of the 3.5mm audio jack. Now, the Galaxy Note10 series' retail package comes with AKG-powered wire-less earphones.

Processor, RAM, and storage:

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ comes in two configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM+512GB storage. The generic Galaxy Note10 is being offered in one variant -- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is also microSD option with up to 1TB memory expansion.



Samsung Galaxy Note10 series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



All the new Galaxy Note10 series models run Android Pie-based One UI and in India, the devices are powered by Samsung's proprietary 7nm class Exynos 9825 octa-core. In other global markets, Samsung phones boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU.

So far, the Exynos-powered Galaxy Note10+ review unit hasn't shown any lag-ness in terms of app launching, camera operations, but have to see how the device reacts to graphics-rich video games. Stay tuned. I will come up with an extensive review in the coming week.

Camera:

The Galaxy Note10+ houses a quad-camera module, with primary 16MP F2.2 (123-degree), wide-angle 12MP sensor with OIS (77-degree), 12MP Telephoto lens and a depth camera.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10 features all three major cameras seen in the Note10+ model but lacks the depth sensor.



Samsung Galaxy Note10+ camera sample taken in the afternoon under a cloudy sky (DH Photo/Rohit)



Both the variants have same 10MP dual-pixel (F2.2 aperture and AF) front shooter.

In a brief time, I spent with the Galaxy Note10 series, the pictures' quality was good in controlled light conditions of the venue Samsung Opera House. I also took a picture (above) outside with the Galaxy Note10+. It captures the details fine and also the colours were natural. There was no saturation of the green colour in the lawn and plants like we see other phones.

In the hands-on, session, the night mode did come off well. But, there are several more things such as AR Doodle to try.



Samsung Galaxy Note10+ AR Doodle camera feature (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



As far as the selfie camera is concerned, it automatically smoothens the skin. Some (including myself) may not like that but have to say, it will definitely find traction among social media-savvy millennials.

Battery:

The new Galaxy Note10+ houses a 4,300mAh battery and the Galaxy Note10 features the 3,500. Considering their respective display size and resolution, both the devices can easily last a full day under mixed usage.

Samsung has also introduced super-fast charging in the new Galaxy Note10 series and if the company is to be believed, just 30 minutes of charging is enough for the devices to last full day.

Also, the new phones support reverse wireless charging. This means you can power up any Qi wireless certified devices just by keeping on the back of the Galaxy Note10 series.

Initial thoughts:

Samsung has packed quite a good upgrade both in terms of design and internal hardware in the Galaxy Note10 over the predecessor and yet they costs (launch price) almost same. If we consider the pre-order offer, the price actually comes down.

Since the devices are assembled in India, the company need not pay any customs duty to the local government and Samsung is passing on the benefit to the consumers.



Samsung Galaxy Note10 launched in India (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The Galaxy Note10+ will be available in two variants 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. On the other hand, the generic Galaxy Note10 comes in just one variant-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 69,999.

Customers can pre-book their Galaxy Note across select retail outlets and online portals including Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CLiQ and select retail outlets across the country. Our Prebooking consumers will get the amazing Galaxy Watch Active worth Rs 19,990 for Rs 9,999 or the Galaxy Buds worth Rs 9,990 at just Rs 4,999. The ongoing pre-booking offer will be available till August 22 and the two flagship smartphones will go on sale beginning August 23.

Consumers will be able to get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase their device through HDFC bank credit and debit cards. Our online consumers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 through ICICI bank credit and debit cards. Galaxy Note10 users will also be offered YouTube Premium free for 6 months. For pre-booking consumers, these cashbacks will be over and above other offers.



The Galaxy Note10 series colour options (Picture credit: Samsung)



Samsung will be offering Galaxy Note10+ in Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black. The Galaxy Note10 will in Aura Red, Aura Glow and Aura Black.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.