Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus, Ultra, Z Flip coming to India soon

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S20 series along with the Galaxy Z Flip in San Francisco on February 11. The former is slated to hit stores in select global regions on March 6, while the latter will be available at brick-and-mortar stores at least in the US from February 14 onwards.

However, the company, at the launch programme, didn't officially announce when the devices will head to India and also the region-specific prices details were skipped, causing concern among tech enthusiasts and fans, that they may get released late. Now, Samsung fanboys can breathe a sigh of relief, as it has opened the registration window for the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip series on its official India website.



The Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20 Plus and S20 pre-registration page is now live in India (Credit: Samsung India website)



Interested consumers can register for the latest details on Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Z Flip series availability by signing up Samsung's online form with email ID and other personal details. As and when the devices will be announced for India, they will be the first to know this information.

How much Samsung Galaxy S20 and Z Flip might cost in India?

As per global market price structure, Samsung is offering Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra with prices starting at-- $999 (approx. Rs 71,400.58), $1,199 (roughly Rs 85694.99) and $1,399 (around Rs 99989.40), respectively.

However, the MRP of the devices in India is likely to much less, as the company is reportedly manufacturing them locally at its Noida plant. So, there won't be any need for Samsung to pay customs duties and will pass on the benefits to the consumers.



The new Galaxy S20 series (Credit: Samsung)



As per recent reports, the S20, depending on the RAM+storage configuration is likely to cost anywhere between Rs 60,000 and 70,000. Whereas the S20 Plus' price is said to range between Rs 70,000 and Rs 85,000.

On the other hand, the top-end S20 Ultra is likely to priced north of Rs 90,000.

However, the Galaxy Z Flip, which costs $ 1,380 (approx. 98565.12) in the US, is likely to be imported to India and may cost around Rs 1,10,000.

Samsung Galaxy S20 | S20 Plus | S20 Ultra: Key features

Display: Quad HD+ Quad HD+ (3200X1440p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification (All three have same display, but differ in screen sizes)

OS: Android 10-based One UI 2

Chipset: Either Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 series (for the Indian market) chipset

RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 128GB/26GB/512GB (expandable up to 1TB)

S20 Ultra Camera: Quad-camera module-- Ultra Wide 12M (with f/2.2, 120-degree FOV)+ Wide-angle 108MP (with f/1.8, 79-degree, PDAF, OIS)+ Telephoto 48MP (with PDAF, f/3.5, 24-degree, OIS) + DepthVision. On the front, it has a 40MP sensor with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. Super-Resolution Zoom up to 100X, Hybrid Optic Zoom up to 10X and can even record 8K resolution videos.

S20 Ultra front-camera: 40MP sensor with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

S20 Plus Camera: Quad-camera module-- ultra-wide 12MP with f/2.2(120˚)+ wide-angle 12MP, F1.8(79˚) with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS+Telephoto 64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS+DepthVision, 30X zoom

S20 camera: triple camera module-- ultra-wide 12MP, F2.2(120˚)+ wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8(79-degree) with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS+ Telephoto 64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76-degree), OIS

S20 Plus & S20 front camera: 10MP selfie camera with Dual Pixel AF, f/2.2(80-degree)

S20 Ultra battery: 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability

S20 Plus battery: 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability.

S20 battery: 4,000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability.

Read more | Complete breakdown specifications of S20 Ultra, S20 Plus and S20 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Key features

Main display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2636 x 1080p) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio

Cover display: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED-based cover screen (300 x 112p)

OS: Android 10-based One UI 2

Processor: 7nm class 2.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core

RAM+Storage: 8GB RAM +256GB storage

Camera: dual-camera-- 12MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2, pixel size: 1.12μm, Field of View: 123-degree)+ 12MP wide-angle camera (super speed dual pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8, pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 78-degree) with OIS for Rear Wide-angle Camera (Optical Image Stabilization), up to 8x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording and tracking AF.

Front camera: 0MP sensor, F2.4, 1.22μm pixel size, 80-degree field of view

Battery: 3,300mAh with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.