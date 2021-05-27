Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, A7 Lite make global debut

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Thursday (May 27) launched two new tablets Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition (FE) and A7 Lite in India.

The new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch WUXGA+ TFT display with a 1340×800p resolution. Inside, it features MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) octa-core (4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz) chipset with IMG GE8320 650 GPU, Android 11-based One UI OS, 3GB /4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), and a 5,100mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under normal usage. It also comes with a 15W adaptive charger out-of-the-box.



The new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Credit: Samsung



It also features an 8MP snapper with an autofocus feature on the back and a 2MP camera for video chatting and selfies. They support full HD (1920×1080) at 30 fps (frames per second).

Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite in two colours-- Gray and Silver. It will be available in June with prices starting at £169 (approx. Rs 17,447).

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a top-end model among the two.



The Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Credit: Samsung



It comes with a bigger 12.4-inch WQXGA TFT LCD screen with 2560×1600p resolution and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 5G modem backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based One UI OS, and a massive 10, 090mAh battery with support for up to 45W charger.

It also boasts an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper with full HD video recording capability. It comes in four colours-- Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink. It will be available in June and comes in two configurations-- 64GB and 128GB-- for £589 (roughly Rs 60,806) and £629 (around Rs 64,936), respectively.

