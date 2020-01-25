Samsung Republic Day offers: QLED TVs and more home appliances get big discounts

To mark Republic Day 2020 celebration, consumer electronics major Samsung has announced promotional sale campaign offering big discounts on several range of products in India.

Consumers with Federal Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI credit & debit can claim up to 15% off on Samsung's home appliances. On select Samsung QLED and 4K UHD TVs , buyers are guaranteed to get gifts such as Galaxy S10 (512GB) worth Rs 76,900, Galaxy A50s (4GB) worth Rs 19,999, Galaxy M30 6GB worth Rs 16,999, Galaxy A10s 2GB worth Rs 8,499 and

Samsung U Flex Headphone worth Rs 3,799. Along with assured gifts on TV models, consumers can also avail a 30-day free subscription for Zee5.

Furthermore, consumers will get two years Warranty (1+1 extended warranty on Panel) and Free 10 Year NO Screen Burn IN Warranty on select models purchased between till January 31, 2020.

Besides Televisions, Samsung is offering similar deals on Convection Microwave Oven coupled with lucrative prices and finance offers on Side-by-Side Refrigerators, Frost Free Refrigerators, AddWash Washing Machines, Top Load Washing Machines, and Digital Inverter Air Conditioners, among others.

On select models of convection Microwave Oven, consumers are entitled to get Borosil kit on purchase of 28L & above Convection Microwave Ovens and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity.

During this offer period, Samsung is also providing a 2-year warranty on select air conditioner models.

