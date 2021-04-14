Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 in April-end

Samsung to host another edition of Galaxy Unpacked 2021 in April-end

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 14 2021, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 12:59 ist

Barely a few hours after Apple announced to host the Spring Event 2021 next week, arch-rival Samsung too revealed it has something powerful to showcase later this month.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked media invite says the company will unveil the most powerful Galaxy device on April 28 at 10:00 am ET (7:30 pm IST). Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic,  the programme will be broadcasted live online on YouTube and the company's official website.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021: Here's what to expect
As per the latest reports, the upcoming Samsung event may see the launch of a new line of Galaxy-branded laptops.

It is likely to be a new Galaxy Book Pro series powered by Intel's latest 11th generation iCore chipsets. It is expected to come in two sizes-- 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch.

They are likely to sport an OLED-based touch display, support an S-Pen stylus. Also, the special Galaxy Book Pro 360 series is said to come with a special 360-degree hinge so that users can use the laptop also as a tablet.

There won't be any new phones this time, as the company is speculated to host another Galaxy Unpacked event in July to unveil Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Watch the Samsung Unpacked trailer below:

DH Tech
Samsung
Galaxy Unpacked

