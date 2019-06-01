Samsung to launch Galaxy A80 in India: Key features

Samsung, which is confirmed to launch the new Galaxy M40 on June 11 in India, is reportedly planning to bring top-end Galaxy A80, as well.

Taking inspiration from OnePlus pop-up store experience for consumers in metros, Samsung is planning to host public preview events on June 8 in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and on June 9 in Bengaluru and Kolkata, reported SamMobile.

Later, the company is expected to formally release the Galaxy A80 on e-commerce sites and also in brick-and-mortar retail stores across India.

The Galaxy A80 is the company's first-ever phone with a rotating camera. It comes with triple-snappers, one 48MP primary sensor, ultra-wide 13MP lens, and a 3D Time-of-flight sensor. When users opt for a selfie, the camera pop-up and swivel to front. Rest assured, the resulting images will be of high quality compared to other branded phones, which usually use a smaller lens in the front camera.

It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity display, on-screen fingerprint sensor and comes with Android Pie, octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,7000mAh battery, which is sufficient to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also supports 25W super fasting charging.

Considering the configuration, Samsung Galaxy A80 is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000 in India.



Galaxy A80; picture credit: Samsung



Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A80:

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) super AMOLED Infinity display

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Processor: Octa-core chipset (2.2GHz dual-core + 1.8GHz hexa-core)

RAM+Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (no microSD option)

Camera (front & back- rotating): 48MP (with F2.0 aperture) + ultra-wide angle 8MP with 123-degree Field-Of-View (FOV) F2.2 aperture + Time-of-Flight (ToF) 3D Depth sensor

Battery: 3,700mAh with 25W super fast charging support

Add-ons: 4G-LTE, on-screen fingerprint sensor, 3D glass + metal frame, Samsung Knox security, Samsung Pay, Bixby Vision, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), GPS/GLONASS, Type C USB port

Colours: Phantom Black/Angel Gold/Ghost White

Dimensions: 165.2 x 76.5 x 9.3 mm

