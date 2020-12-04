Samsung to release Android 11-based One UI 3 to these Galaxy phones

Samsung, earlier in the year, announced to offer three years of Android OS support to several Galaxy S, Note, A, and Tab S series devices. Now, it is ready with the latest Android 11-based One UI 3 for eligible devices.

It will be releasing the new OS update through early access programme to get feedback from select Galaxy device owners. Once done with clearing bugs, the software will be rolled out to the public in the coming weeks.

In the first phase, Android 11-based One UI 3 is now being deployed to Galaxy S20 series devices-- Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in Korea, the U.S., and most markets in Europe. the upgrade will gradually become available in more regions and on more devices, including the Galaxy Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Note10, Fold, and S10 series, in the coming weeks, the company said.

Also, the company noted that the eligible Galaxy A series will get the One UI 3.0 in the first half of the month.

Android 11 One UI 3.0: Key features you need about the latest software

-- The new OS brings enhancement to the user interface in terms of visual appearance for the home screen, lock screen, notifications, and Quick Panel.



One UI 3 offers a refreshingly good user interface. Credit: Samsung



--One UI’s redesigned Lock screen widgets will allow users to control music, and see important information, like calendar events and routines, without having to unlock the device.

--With the ability to customize the share sheet, users can 'pin' your most-commonly used sharing destinations, whether it be a contact, messaging app, or email. On top of that, One UI lets the user maintain different profiles for work and personal life. so users can worry less about sending something to the wrong person.



One UI’s redesigned Lock screen. Credit: Samsung



-- With One UI 3, the camera on the device is even more powerful. Improved AI-based zoom on photos, and improved autofocus and auto-exposure help capture a great shot. Additionally, the organization categories in Gallery help the users quickly find photos. If the user swipes up the screen while looking at a specific photo, he/she will see a related group of photos. To make sure none of these memories are lost, users can revert the edited photos to the original at any time, even after they’re saved.

-- One UI 3 brings new digital wellbeing applications that help users identify and improve their digital habits. They can quickly see usage information that shows the weekly changes in screen time or check the usage while driving to help the user make informed decisions about how and when to use Galaxy devices

-- For the first-ever, One UI brings Samsung Free, a channel full of news headlines, games, and streaming media. With a simple right-swipe from the Home screen. Through this new feature, users can quickly find immersive content, such as quick-launching games, the latest news, or free content on Samsung TV Plus, all tailored for the users' interests.

