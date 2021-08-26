Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 26, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Lucky Colour: Saffron.
Lucky Number: 7.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel
9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups
Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia
Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study
'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'
South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags