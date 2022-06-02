Scorpio Daily Horoscope - June 3, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - June 3, 2022

At work, you are given a new assignment, but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break!

  • Lucky Colour: Opal
  • Lucky Number: 1

