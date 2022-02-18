Six New York Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

The New York Fashion Week is one of the most significant events in the fashion calendar. NYFW Autumn Winter 2022, which ended earlier this week, had several big and small names presenting their lines. With all things extra and high on fashion, the runway witnessed exaggerated sleeves, an overdose of shine, lots of colours, fabrics, and textures. From elevated office wear to extravagant party outfits, here are some takeaways from the fashion extravaganza.

Experimental hems, cuts and slits

Cuts and slits took centre stage, and it's safe to say that asymmetrical hemlines, high slits, and attractive cuts won't go out of fashion anytime soon. Michael Kors' cut out and thigh-high slit dresses, Nassa's frilled hem and square-cut necklines, and LaQuan Smith's much talked about black cut-out dress make for great sartorial choices.



Credit: Instagram/@michaelkors; Instagram/@nassa.b_



Leather weather

Luxe, rich leather is here to stay, and the designers at NYFW were all hearts for it. Perfect for the colder months, leather gives an edgy look when styled right. Take some inspiration from Khaite's simplistic and chic leather bodycon dresses and skirts, Michael Kors' camel coloured leather dress, or play it comfortable and breezy with Coach's leather trench coats, chokers and pants.



Credit: Instagram/@michaelkors; Instagram/@fashionweek



Tulle and ruffles

A dramatic outfit with stylised sleeves or neckline is just what one needs for one's prom night or Cinderella moment. The fashion week saw an overdose of tulle, ruffles, and romantic, soft looks. Christian Siriano's sheer, ruffled gowns, electric blue mesh jumpsuits, and Carolina Herrera's corset tulle dresses in pink and black echoed sensuality.



Credit: Instagram/@csiriano; Instagram/@carolinaherrera



Crystals and sequins

The sequin glam is likely to remain a trend-to-love this year as designers (and fashion lovers) can't seem to get enough of it. The fashion week showcased garments embellished with soft, delicate sequins, glitter, and bright crystals. Michael Kors' sequined evening dresses and minis, Carolina Herrera's crystal embroidered gown, and Markarian's elegant skirts and dresses loaded with crystals make for some perfect party outfit options.



Credit: Instagram/@michaelkors; Instagram/@carolinaherrera



Suit up

NYFW made plain, monochrome looks exciting with pops of colour. Elevating the concept of power dressing, designers showcased suit sets in jewel-toned colours and pastels, lilac, green, and orange. Theo's marble printed pantsuits in green, blue, and mustard, and Sergio Hudson's multi-coloured skirts and pants set are perfect for dressing it up at work or on a semi-formal occasion.



Credit: Instagram/@malonesouliers



Prints galore

From delicate florals to huge animal prints, the NYFW ramp witnessed an array of exciting patterns. Take inspiration from Sergio Hudson's cheetah print dresses, shirts, kaftans, wrap-ups, co-ord sets, and maxi dresses. If you like to play it subtle, take some cue from Markarian's floral dresses with detachable trains.



Credit: Instagram/@fashionweek; Instagram/@markarian_nyc



Sanjana Chawla is a freelance journalist who writes about women, society, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment.